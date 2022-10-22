The Bold And The Beautiful's Sean Kanan Explains Deacon's Bizarre Relationship With Sheila Carter

"The Bold and the Beautiful"'s Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is someone who has had some difficulty navigating his love life ever since his return to Los Angeles after apparently coming back from the dead. And while he's had very interesting relationship timelines with women such as Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), it seems like Deacon's past keeps creeping up on him. There was recently a special "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "The Young and the Restless" crossover episode in which Deacon briefly reunited with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), although it wasn't the reunion that he was hoping for.

While Deacon definitely tried to remind Nikki of what was once between them, his portrayer Sean Kanan told TV Insider, "Nikki is a woman who's a class act. I'm guessing on some level she's an in-your-face reminder that there's a difference between the life Nikki leads and the life Deacon leads." In other words, that ship has sailed many moons ago

That said, there's been another woman in Deacon's life who has been making just as many waves as all the women of his past: Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). However, this pairing is a little different as Kanan himself recently explained his character's bizarre relationship to the resident villain known as Sheila.