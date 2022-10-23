Sustainable Fashion Fave Reformation Is Branching Out With Its Newest Collab

Though Reformation clothing is expensive, the brand's cool girl look remains ever popular. Its the go-to of every off-duty model, with Kendall Jenner spotted rocking Reformation jeans and Hailey Bieber posting pics in one of the brand's signature strappy dresses (via Vogue). It's obvious that Reformation has both star power and sustainability to its name, a key combination for consumers who are becoming more aware of the impact of fast fashion and the waste it produces.

As Reformation boldly states on its website, "Being naked is the #1 most sustainable option. We're #2." Reformation's Chief Sustainability Officer and VP Operations, Kathleen Talbot, told Forbes in February 2021, "We've been carbon, waste and water neutral since 2015 — but we realize neutral isn't good enough. In December, we announced that we'll be climate positive by 2025." In the meantime, it currently has a rating of "Good" by sustainability and ethics rating website Good on You, only one off from the highest possible score.

Reformation has previously collaborated with fashion resale website Net-A-Porter (via Vogue) as well as popular sportswear brand New Balance (via Refinery29), but the brand's latest partner marks a departure from their usual clothing collabs.