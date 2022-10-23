The Young And The Restless' Melody Thomas Scott Shares 'Scary' Experience With Alfred Hitchcock

Because she's played Nikki Newman for so many decades (four to be exact), "The Young and the Restless" star Melody Thomas Scott has seen her character go through so many good times and so many not so good times over the years. There was even a controversial Nikki Newman story that "The Young and the Restless" fans never got to see. Apparently, Nikki was supposed to also be a mud wrestler in addition to a stripper before she met and fell in love with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden)(via Soaps.com). After having already done her research for the story arc, Scott told Soap Opera Digest on their "Dishing with Digest" podcast, "CBS programs and practices got wind of this idea, and they nixed it. And so, because she couldn't be a mud wrestler, [executive producer Bill Bell] decided to make her a stripper. That was not the original plan."

And while there's no doubt that Scott has had plenty of difficult scenes as Nikki Newman over the years, it's what she had experienced away from the daytime television cameras that might sound more frightening than any soap opera script. Scott says that she once had a "very scary" experience with none other than Alfred Hitchcock (via Soap Opera Digest).