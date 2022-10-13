The Controversial Nikki Newman Story The Young And The Restless Fans Never Got To See

Nikki Newman has been a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since Melody Thomas Scott joined the cast in February 1979. Nikki has been through many ups and downs over the years and faced her fair share of triumph and tragedy. In her over four decades on the soap, Nikki has been married eleven times – four of which were to business and media titan Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). In recent years, Nikki has become somewhat of a business maven herself, and she continues to cement herself as a power player at Newman Enterprises. However, it wasn't always like that. In fact, Nikki's scandalous past is something that viewers still remember most about her.

Throughout her early days on "Y&R," Nikki performed as an exotic dancer (via Soaps in Depth). At the time, she was young and impressionable and coxed into performing at The Bayou strip club. It wasn't all bad, though. The Bayou is where she met Victor for the first time and left him captivated by her. After seeing her at the club, Victor eventually took Nikki out of that environment and played a prominent role in her transformation into the polished and refined matriarch of the Newman family.

However, new information about the soap has come to light, uncovering the truth that Nikki was never meant to be a stripper. Instead, an alternative idea was ultimately deemed too risque for daytime television.