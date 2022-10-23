The Young And The Restless Stars Reveal Their Dressing Room Secrets

When it comes to the characters of daytime television shows such as "The Young and the Restless," it seems like many fans feel like they know who they are. That's because viewers get to see how they navigate their lives in the fictional town of Genoa City on a day-to-day basis. But of course, there's also a lot of interest in the actors who play them and their personal lives as well. For instance, fans are interested in the real-life partners of "The Young and the Restless" stars or some of the things they wouldn't change for anything in the world, including their families.

Then, there are a lot of actors who have felt so lucky to be on the show for as long as they have been. Actor Peter Bergman, who plays Jack Abbott on the soap, told Soaps.com that working on "The Young and the Restless" has felt nothing less than "joyously rewarding" because of all the riveting and engaging storylines. "Real conflicts in families with real problems. There's a reverence for some of the older characters, but also the ability to weave some of the younger characters into that," he added. While fans certainly love watching the stories that are being told in front of the cameras, they also love hearing about some of the behind-the-scenes secrets that many people don't know about. Luckily, a few "Y&R" stars recently dished about some of their dressing room tea (via Twitter).