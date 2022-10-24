What You Need To Know About CDC Director Rachelle Walensky's COVID-19 Diagnosis

While the world seems to be slipping back into a pre-pandemic mode, COVID-19 has not gone away. With vaccines readily available and multiple boosters approved by the FDA, we are much better off than when the disease was first discovered.

Depending on your age and pre-existing health conditions, the coronavirus can affect your body differently. Even those who have had COVID-19 can benefit from vaccinations, boosters, and common sense practices to reduce the risks of getting sick, like consistent handwashing. Although it is quite possible to get COVID-19 after getting vaccinations, these "breakthrough" cases tend to be mild and prevent many people from contracting serious symptoms, according to the American Medical Association.

The CDC has advised the American public on steps to take while existing alongside the coronavirus. Now, its leader has been diagnosed with COVID-19. CDC Director Rachelle Walensky was diagnosed with the disease on Oct. 21, 2022, according to CNN, proving that breakthrough cases are not as rare as you may think.