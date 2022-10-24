Nancy Pelosi's Comments About Inflation Have Twitter Seeing Red

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has angered a lot of people with her latest comments about inflation. The Democrat from California appeared on "Face The Nation" Sunday and when asked about the "i" word, Pelosi said "we need to change that subject." In a clip of the interview which is going viral on Twitter, the controversial legislator went on to declare that "inflation is a global phenomenon," and claimed that the U.K. has a higher inflation rate than the United States.

She is correct on that fact, with the inflation rate domestically last calculated to be 8.2.%, while across the pond, the United Kingdom is struggling to beat down a rate of over 9% (via CNN).

"The fight is not about inflation, it's about the cost of living," Pelosi, whose husband has also stirred up his fair share of controversy this year, went on to inform viewers, who quickly took to social media to blast the longtime lawmaker.

"​​Nancy Pelosi can afford to ignore inflation, but most voters cannot," one incensed individual tweeted, while someone else tweeted that Americans definitely do not need to stop talking about the highest inflation many of us have seen in a lifetime.