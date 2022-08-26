Nancy Pelosi's Husband Faces Repercussions For Something He Did During DUI Arrest

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has had her name in the headlines often over the last several years. Most of the media coverage surrounding Pelosi has come from her ongoing battle with former President Donald Trump. Most recently, during a press conference touching on the raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, she laughed out loud when asked if the former president was a crook (via the Independent).

However, Pelosi has been caught up in media drama recently that has nothing to do with the 45th president. Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was involved in a car crash where he was driving under the influence in Northern California's wine country back in May (via Politico). The accident occurred when the U.S. House Speaker was out of town. She had no involvement in the incident.

Recently, Paul was sentenced for driving under the influence, but he isn't facing solely legal repercussions for his actions.