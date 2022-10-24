Queen Camilla Is Reportedly Going On A Lavish Getaway Without King Charles

Camilla Parker Bowles' life has changed inexorably since King Charles ascended the throne. Queen Elizabeth II made a point of ensuring her daughter-in-law would become queen consort upon her death, per People, making the announcement during her Platinum Jubilee weekend and describing it as her "sincere wish" that Camilla would adopt the moniker. A source confirmed the king was always operating under the assumption that his wife would be crowned alongside him.

Charles and Camilla's relationship timeline stretches back decades, even if the royal couple started out somewhat controversially since the king was married to Princess Diana at the time. By this stage, though, there's no denying Camilla is the love of his life. Moreover, as a source told the Daily Mail, "She's never once tried to overshadow her husband, she's always played a supportive role ... He is her top priority." Thus, making her queen consort made perfect sense in the end.

However, emerging further into the spotlight has to be taxing too, as evidenced by Camilla taking a well-earned break without Charles.