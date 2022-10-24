How The UK's New Prime Minister Will Make British History

Liz Truss is out and Rishi Sunak is in as Prime Minister of the U.K. After the last leader under Queen Elizabeth II and the first under King Charles III stepped down following the shortest tenure in English history at 10 Downing Street, Sunak is set to make history in many ways of his own (via ABC News and CNN).

Consider first that the 42-year-old is the youngest PM in 200 years in Britain and the first British Asian to serve in the role (via BBC News). As royal correspondent Charlie Proctor tweeted, Sunak is also the first non-Christian prime minister. Instead, the new leader is a practicing Hindi. These facts were lighting up Twitter, with one person calling his installment at 10 Downing Street both inspiring and "an incredible achievement." Someone else admitted they never thought this "historic" day would come.

But while plenty of Brits were celebrating Sunak's ascension into the role, there is one fact about him — and another historic one at that — which isn't sitting so well with people as the U.K. faces the highest inflation it's seen in 40 years (via CNBC).