How Liz Truss Made History When She Resigned As PM

Liz Truss' resignation as UK Prime Minister on October 20 puts her country in more turmoil. According to CNN, Truss resigned a few hours after Home Secretary Suella Braverman blasted Truss for her bad leadership and resigned. Braverman's resignation added to PM Truss's dumpster fire after she fired her finance minister last week. Former PM Theresa May weighed in on the resignation by tweeting: "The Prime Minister is right to provide a roadmap for an orderly transition. MPs must now be prepared to compromise. It is our duty to provide sensible, competent government at this critical moment for our country." Queen Elizabeth II appointed Prime Minister Truss two days before she died, and the final picture of the queen was taken with Truss.

According to The New York Times, many in the UK are angry about Truss and the country's state. "We are in an economic crisis, a political crisis, a food crisis — an everything crisis," engineer Cristian Cretu told the Times. "Whoever is going to replace her, I don't think they will make a difference." But the turmoil in the UK is also warning for the United States. Former General Mark Hertling tweeted: "The failure of Britain to stabilize, the elections of autocrats in several European countries & the surge of US @GOP performance artists gives Putin hope of future NATO/western division. The US can put a stake in that by not electing idiots in 3 weeks. Vote!"

But Truss made history when she resigned as prime minister.