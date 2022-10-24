Why Experts Say You Should Let Your Kids Just Enjoy All The Candy They Can Eat This Halloween

It's human nature to want what you can't have and that holds true for kids and candy on Halloween. As parenting coach Oona Hanson explained to CNN, "The forbidden Twix tastes the sweetest." Hanson pointed out that banning food groups can result in a poor relationship with food and cause lifelong food issues that can result in eating disorders.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Natalie Mokari agreed, saying that, although kids may scarf down Snickers and Reese's Pieces on Halloween, they won't be doing that every day. As long as a child's daily nutrition is healthy and includes all major food groups, Halloween shouldn't be a worry.

"I generally will tell families most people can eat whatever they want in one day, and that's not going to really harm their health in the long run," pediatrician Dr. Ben Levinson told USA Today. "If we continue eating large amounts of sugar day-after-day, that's when things are going to add up and really affect us in a negative way."

Mokari may sum it up best. "They are only in that age where they want to trick or treat for just a small glimpse of time — it's so short-lived," she said. "Let them enjoy that day."

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).