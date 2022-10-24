How The White House Plans To Help Pregnant People Suffering From Opioid Addictions

COVID-19 has not been the only epidemic the United States has been battling the last few years. Since 2016, the number of opioid overdoses rose dramatically, with 40% of those deaths linked back to prescribed opioids like fentanyl. With worries of a fourth wave of an opioid crisis upon us, the White House is making moves to help curb opioid overdoses and support pregnant people who are battling opioid addictions.

Back in the late 1990s, pharmaceutical companies promised opioid pain relievers weren't addicting, making healthcare providers feel safe enough to prescribe medications like fentanyl at what the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services calls, "greater rates." Coupled with "widespread misuse," by 2017 it was not only clear that opioids were very addictive, but that there was a major health crisis happening in the United States. In 2020 alone, studies show almost 92,000 people died from a drug overdose, with about 68,000 deaths linked directly to opioid abuse — an alarming jump in addiction-related deaths that research shows was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As The New York Times explains, there are treatments to help curb opioid dependency, but they're still considered controversial, especially for pregnant patients. Studies show that when an opioid addiction is left untreated fetal developmental and placental function can be harmed. But medications like buprenorphine and methadone may help, and the Biden administration is working hard to get them to pregnant patients who want treatment.