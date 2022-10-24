How Tinted Sunglasses Might Help You Ditch The Pain Meds If You Suffer From Fibromyalgia

Many of us are dealing with more aches and pains than ever before. But for the more than 4 millions adults in the United States struggling with fibromyalgia, the pain is constant and all over. In addition, the condition can lead to "sleep problems, fatigue, and often emotional and mental distress," according to the CDC. Fibromyalgia impacts women more than men and often leads to depression and anxiety, per Mayo Clinic.

While there is no cure, exercise, stress-relief activities, and certain medications can help ease the pain caused by fibromyalgia. Unfortunately, some sufferers also turn to opioids in an attempt to feel better, which can lead to addiction and misuse. "Due to their liability of abuse and dependency especially over long term use, opioids are not recommended by any current guidelines for the treatment of fibromyalgia," Dr. Ananya Mandal wrote for News Medical. "This is mainly because fibromyalgia is a chronic pain disease where the pain persists for life and the diseases in itself is not fatal or terminal."

Luckily, scientists have continued to study fibromyalgia in an attempt to better understand the disease and find viable treatments, including alternative medicines. And now there is some good news when it comes to the link between color therapy and easing the anxiety that many people with fibromyalgia have to endure.