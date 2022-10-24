How Tinted Sunglasses Might Help You Ditch The Pain Meds If You Suffer From Fibromyalgia
Many of us are dealing with more aches and pains than ever before. But for the more than 4 millions adults in the United States struggling with fibromyalgia, the pain is constant and all over. In addition, the condition can lead to "sleep problems, fatigue, and often emotional and mental distress," according to the CDC. Fibromyalgia impacts women more than men and often leads to depression and anxiety, per Mayo Clinic.
While there is no cure, exercise, stress-relief activities, and certain medications can help ease the pain caused by fibromyalgia. Unfortunately, some sufferers also turn to opioids in an attempt to feel better, which can lead to addiction and misuse. "Due to their liability of abuse and dependency especially over long term use, opioids are not recommended by any current guidelines for the treatment of fibromyalgia," Dr. Ananya Mandal wrote for News Medical. "This is mainly because fibromyalgia is a chronic pain disease where the pain persists for life and the diseases in itself is not fatal or terminal."
Luckily, scientists have continued to study fibromyalgia in an attempt to better understand the disease and find viable treatments, including alternative medicines. And now there is some good news when it comes to the link between color therapy and easing the anxiety that many people with fibromyalgia have to endure.
Wearing green-tinted sunglasses can ease anxiety related to fibromyalgia
New research has found that wearing green-tinted sunglasses for several hours each day can ease the anxiety related to fibromyalgia. The study revealed that wearing these specialized glasses — also known as color or light therapy — can also decrease the need for opioids in people suffering from fibromyalgia and other conditions that cause chronic pain.
Researchers followed 34 people with fibromyalgia who were given tinted glasses in various colors — blue, clear, and green — to wear four hours per day for two weeks. The data showed that those who wore the green-tinted glasses were four times more likely to have lower anxiety levels than those who donned the blue or clear glasses. Those people saw no decrease in their anxiety.
"We found that although their pain scores remained the same, those who wore the green eyeglasses used fewer opioids, demonstrating that their pain was adequately controlled," Dr. Padma Gulur, lead author of the study, explained. In fact, she reported that those who wore the green-tinted glasses asked to keep wearing them after the study was completed.
Researchers are still trying to figure out why the green glasses worked best, but it is seen as a positive color in Feng Shui. In addition, Dr. Medhat Mikhael, a pain management specialist, told Healthline, the color "has healing power and is the most relaxing color for the human eye to view."