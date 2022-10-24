The Heartbreaking Death Of Actor Leslie Jordan

Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor and comedian, has died at the age of 67, TMZ reports. Sources told the publication that it appears Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving in Hollywood on October 24 and crashed his vehicle into the side of a building. At this time, it is unclear if his cause of death was the impact of the crash or the medical emergency that occurred before he lost control of his BMW. We do know that he died at the scene.

The comedy legend became a household name during his time on "Will and Grace," where he played the character Beverly Leslie, a role that earned him a primetime Emmy in 2006 (via The Los Angeles Times).

Following his stint on the sitcom, Jordan starred in "The Help," "Ski Patrol," and "Ugly Betty," just to name a few of his roles. The sudden passing of the famous funny man will no doubt be keenly felt across the globe.