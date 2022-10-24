The Heartbreaking Death Of Actor Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor and comedian, has died at the age of 67, TMZ reports. Sources told the publication that it appears Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving in Hollywood on October 24 and crashed his vehicle into the side of a building. At this time, it is unclear if his cause of death was the impact of the crash or the medical emergency that occurred before he lost control of his BMW. We do know that he died at the scene.
The comedy legend became a household name during his time on "Will and Grace," where he played the character Beverly Leslie, a role that earned him a primetime Emmy in 2006 (via The Los Angeles Times).
Following his stint on the sitcom, Jordan starred in "The Help," "Ski Patrol," and "Ugly Betty," just to name a few of his roles. The sudden passing of the famous funny man will no doubt be keenly felt across the globe.
Leslie Jordan provided comedy during a difficult time
Leslie Jordan rose to fame after playing Beverly Leslie on "Will and Grace." His guest roles on shows like "American Horror Story" and his time judging on "RuPaul's Drag Race" kept him a popular figure in pop culture (via IndieWire).
During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Jordan was introduced to a whole new demographic. According to The New Yorker, he was the perfect quarantine companion. The hilarious comedian took to Instagram to post viral videos for his nearly 6 million followers, providing entertainment and comfort during an uncertain time. In an interview with the publication, Jordan shared why he chose to be funny online during such a difficult period. "I'm not gonna tell you to wash your hands or wear a mask," he said. "My gift is to be funny."
And funny he was. His presence will be missed, and the loss many are feeling was summed up quite well by fellow celeb George Takei, who tweeted, "I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. ... Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit."