The Young And The Restless Star Courtney Hope Opens Up About Her Breakup With General Hospital Star Chad Duell

Actress Courtney Hope plays Sally Spectra on "The Young and the Restless," and Chad Duell plays Michael Corinthos on "General Hospital." Both characters are cutthroat, formidable businesspeople who would probably get along famously if they met. Duell and Hope met in real life and did get along famously — so well that they got married.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the couple got engaged in early 2021 after dating for five years, were married that October, and then broke up several weeks later. Fans started to suspect the couple was over when they removed pictures of each other from social media, and it was eventually announced that Duell and Hope had split amicably.

Soap Opera network reported on the couple's spectacular wedding, which had a steampunk theme. Hope's dress was all red, while Duell's suit was red with a little black thrown in. The various decorations were Victorian and gothic style, and the guests wore black. Several fellow soap stars attended the lavish event, including Scott Clifton, Laura Wright, Hunter King, and even "GH" executive producer Frank Valentini. As Daily Mail reported, this was Duell's second marriage, the first of which lasted only for three months.

Duell previously opened up about his split with Hope on co-star Maurice Benard's YouTube series "State of Mind," and she has now addressed it publicly herself, for the first time.