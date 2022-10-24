Sean Hayes Pens Touching Tribute To Will And Grace Co-Star Leslie Jordan

Leslie Jordan, the hilarious comedian and actor, tragically passed away at the age of 67 on Monday (via CNN). The star was behind the wheel when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle. His car then hit a building in Hollywood and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Over the years, Jordan had become a fixture in pop culture with his appearances in several films and TV shows. He made appearances on shows like "American Horror Story" and "Ugly Betty," and was a fan-favorite guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race" (per Variety). The comedian provided us with hope and comfort during the COVID-19 lockdown, posting hilarious videos that often went viral, making him a household name with a whole new generation.

However, it was his role as Beverly Leslie on "Will & Grace" that would forever be his claim to fame. Shortly after his passing, his co-stars weighed in with emotional messages in tribute to Jordan.