Why Leslie Jordan Is Being Remembered As A 'Queer Icon'

While countless fans have poured out their condolences for Leslie Jordan following his shocking death, queer fans and celebrities are sharing how the actor had impacted their lives. "Leslie Jordan in 'Will & Grace' was probably my first proper exposure to queer culture," drag artist, writer, and activist Cara Van Parke wrote on Twitter.

Ginger Minj of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 7 shared Jordan's legacy for those both from the South and queer. "I am so, so sad to hear about Leslie Jordan's passing," Minj wrote on Twitter. "Such an icon and friend to me in my life, even if we never even met. He was unabashedly southern & queer, two things that don't always go hand in hand. His ownership of exactly who he was made it easier for me to do the same."

While his character on "Will & Grace" was just one of many who helped LGBTQ+ identities become more accepted in mainstream society, Leslie Jordan was also an activist for queer and transgender identities in real life. The actor shared his experience making waves as a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ with WJLA in September 2022. "I don't think of myself as a real pioneer but I look back and think, 'Wow, I was really on the forefront," Jordan told the outlet. "All of this in the span of my lifetime, what a wonderful change." A wonderful actor and activist, Leslie Jordan will be missed for years to come.