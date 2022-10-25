Meet Elnaz Rekabi, The Iranian Athlete Who Controversially Competed Without Her Hijab

In the weeks of women-led protests that have broken out in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, a new report by Amnesty International claims at least 23 children have been killed by security forces (via CNN). So when footage emerged of Iranian champion climber Elnaz Rekabi competing without wearing a headscarf and quickly went viral, then she suddenly disappeared, people understandably got worried (via Newsweek).

Wearing a hijab correctly can be a matter of life and death in Iran. For 22-year-old Amini, the fact hers wasn't being worn correctly was enough of a reason for Iran's "morality police" to arrest Amini on September 13, 2022 (via The Cut). Three days later, the state claimed Amini had died in custody following a medical emergency. The Los Angeles Times reports Iran has made every attempt to get the country under control ever since.

From blocking social media and internet usage to making arrests, which are already reported to number in the thousands, Iran is cracking down hard on any dissonance. When Rekabi competed in the finals of a climbing competition in Seoul, South Korea, without a hijab, The Washington Post explained many interpreted it as a bold political statement. As the Financial Times confirmed, no Iranian woman who has competed without wearing a hijab has returned to the country safely.

Rekabi suddenly became like Katniss from "The Hunger Games," her lack of hijab the equivalent of Katniss' three-finger salute and "Mockingjay Call."