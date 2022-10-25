The Young And The Restless Star Sharon Case On The One Thing Her Character Should Apologize For

Sharon Case has dazzled fans as Sharon Newman on "The Young and the Restless" since 1994. Whether a good girl next door or a villain lying and scheming her way through life, Sharon has done it all for nearly three decades. Lately, she's been a sounding board for the citizens of Genoa City looking for a listening ear, but Sharon wasn't afraid to roll in the mud in previous years (via Soap Central).

Sharon has played dirty when needed, leading to multiple lies involving the paternity of infant children. In one instance, she switched the results of Summer Newman's (then Hunter King) paternity test, allowing her to believe that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) was her biological father, not Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). In another situation, Sharon refused to tell Nick that her son was actually his son Christian. Even though she, too, was under a false assumption at the beginning, she went to great lengths to avoid revealing the truth once she knew (via Soaps In Depth).

Some of Sharon's past misdeeds appear unforgivable, but somehow she's managed to overcome all of them and win the love and adoration of everyone in town. However, despite all of the things Sharon has done in the past, such as setting Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) ranch on fire and every lie, scheme, and coverup, there's still only one thing her portrayer wants her to issue an apology for: Victor Newman's marriage to Sharon.