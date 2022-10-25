King Charles Makes History In First Meeting With New PM Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already made history. The 42-year-old is the youngest person to assume the role, with a notable exception back in the late 1700s and early 1800s: a man named William Pitt, nicknamed "The Younger," who took office at just 24 years old (via Gov.uk). Sunak also took over for Liz Truss as the first British Asian PM, and Hindi. Another first sees the pick as the richest leader of the U.K., with The Washington Post proclaiming Sunak, whose fortune stands slightly shy of a billion bucks, has more money than the royal family!

The second prime minister of King Charles III's short time on the throne also made history in a new way today, as did the monarch. Although Truss served under the new sovereign for just 42 days, she was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II. In a sad twist of fate, the long-serving Queen passed away only two days after meeting with Truss at Balmoral — not Buckingham Palace per custom as a result of her vanquishing health. In fact, one of the last known photos of the 96-year-old was with Truss.

The King met with Sunak's predecessor a week before she resigned, and today has met with his second PM. Sunak is the first prime minister appointed by the first new monarch in nearly three quarters of a century.