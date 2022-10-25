King Charles Makes History In First Meeting With New PM Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already made history. The 42-year-old is the youngest person to assume the role, with a notable exception back in the late 1700s and early 1800s: a man named William Pitt, nicknamed "The Younger," who took office at just 24 years old (via Gov.uk). Sunak also took over for Liz Truss as the first British Asian PM, and Hindi. Another first sees the pick as the richest leader of the U.K., with The Washington Post proclaiming Sunak, whose fortune stands slightly shy of a billion bucks, has more money than the royal family!
The second prime minister of King Charles III's short time on the throne also made history in a new way today, as did the monarch. Although Truss served under the new sovereign for just 42 days, she was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II. In a sad twist of fate, the long-serving Queen passed away only two days after meeting with Truss at Balmoral — not Buckingham Palace per custom as a result of her vanquishing health. In fact, one of the last known photos of the 96-year-old was with Truss.
The King met with Sunak's predecessor a week before she resigned, and today has met with his second PM. Sunak is the first prime minister appointed by the first new monarch in nearly three quarters of a century.
King Charles has met Rishi Sunak before but not in this historic capacity
According to the royal family's official Twitter account, King Charles "received" Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. This was not the first time the royal has met the new Parliament leader, but certainly marks the King's first time officially confirming a prime minister.
"His Majesty asked him to form a new Administration. Mr. Sunak accepted His Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury," the tweet continued.
Immediately following his meeting with the King, the 57th prime minister of Britain spoke at 10 Downing Street, having been officially confirmed in the position, and saying, "I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. That work begins immediately" (via The New York Times).