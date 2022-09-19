Where The Final Picture Of The Queen Was Taken

On September 6, just two days before her passing, Queen Elizabeth II formally appointed Britain's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss. During their meeting at Balmoral Castle, photographer Jane Barlow took what, unbeknownst to her, would be the last public pictures of the queen (via Metro). The images show a cheery Queen Elizabeth in her final days, holding steadily onto her walking stick. As Barlow later told BBC, Her Majesty appeared "very smiley" yet "frail," adding, "It's a real privilege to be able to take that picture, an honour and a privilege." According to Metro, the meeting's location broke tradition. Because the queen was "advised to rest" by doctors, Truss' official appointment to could not take place at Buckingham Palace in London.

Wpa Pool/Getty

Over the course of her 70 years as monarch, Queen Elizabeth was witness to 15 premiers, beginning with Winston Churchill upon her ascension to the throne in 1952. According to the Associated Press, Churchill initially saw Queen Elizabeth II as "only a child," but soon grew to respect her as a leader. On Sunday, September 18 — the day before Her Majesty's funeral — the royal family released the last official portrait of the queen on Twitter. Photographer Ranald Mackechnie captured the queen smiling broadly in a blue suit and wearing a pearl necklace (via Vogue). "The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee — the first British Monarch to reach this milestone," the royal family's post read. "Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life." And they most certainly did.