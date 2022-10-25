General Hospital Star Kelly Thiebaud Honors Her Character By Raising Funds For A Deadly Disease

Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) on "General Hospital" came to town in 2012 and caused a lot of mayhem in Port Charles. This comes as no surprise considering her parents are the late super villain Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) and reformed villain Liesel Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), per Soaps She Knows.

Britt cleaned up her act becoming a respectable citizen. However, when bad guys targeted Britt, mob enforcer Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) — who was on the run from the law — realized she was in danger, rescued her, and they fled. As Geeks reported, the two had been flirting off and on, and while they were escaping the authorities romance blossomed. Britt fell so head over heels for the always calm assassin that she confided in him her concerns about possibly having Huntington's disease, thanks to her dad's genes. According to Celebrating the Soaps, Jason convinced her to get tested, so she went to a clinic and learned the harsh truth — that she carries the markers for Huntington's disease. After attempting to rescue Liesel in Greece, Jason was caught in a cave-in and presumed dead. Britt has since picked up the pieces of her life, trying to move on.

Thiebaud herself is moving on, leaving "GH" for the show "Station 19," but the actress continues to make a difference in the real world by participating in fundraisers that are close to her and her "GH" character.