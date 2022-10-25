TikTok Stands Divided Over Prince William's Unique Laugh

Prince William has long been considered one of the top three most popular royals, along with the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry (via British Heritage). Could a new video of the Prince of Wales giggling while seemingly not knowing he's being filmed hold the answer as to why?

The revealing moment played out when Prince William was visiting a school and asked a young student if he enjoys it there. When the child answered, "Erm, not really," what else is there to do other than laugh, either like a child yourself, or a creep, depending on who you ask. Indeed, a viral TikTok featuring the Prince of Wales may confirm some royal fans' love for the heir to the throne, while simultaneously haunting the dreams of others.

Combing through the thousands of comments to the short clip of William tittering upon hearing the young boy's honest response, it's clear the candid moment garnered a very divided response. Many observers found the laugh "adorable," with one commenter saying about the royal dad of three, "he's like a big kid here himself." "That's our late Queen Elizabeth's laugh he's inherited right there," reminisced another fan.

But not everyone found something to love about the Prince of Wales' "off-script" giggle.