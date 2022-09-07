A Resurfaced Video Of Kate Middleton Has TikTokers Going Wild

Well, this decides it once and for all — Kate Middleton is the coolest royal ever. We already knew the Duchess of Cambridge was relatable, having recently been photographed doing something completely normal: driving her kids around Windsor, the family's new hometown. Meanwhile, Kate is also a fashion icon. We learned that behind the labels and trends are naughty details hiding in plain sight, however.

So to recap, the duchess is just like us but isn't afraid of having a bit of fun with life. The royal mom of three is full of surprises as well. Not only does she secretly love Starbucks, but — are you sitting down? — Kate did something about a year ago that most of us would cringe watching a "Fear Factor" contestant attempt.

As a resurfaced TikTok video reveals, while visiting Ireland in 2021, the future queen consort of Britain — gulp — asked to hold a tarantula (via Newsweek). She even seemed to enjoy the experience, as her husband, Prince William, looked on.