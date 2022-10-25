The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On Deacon's Stunning Proposal To Brooke

Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) has had the most tumultuous time since returning to "The Bold and the Beautiful" late last year. He first resurfaced in Los Angeles, hoping to grow closer to his daughter Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle), but his presence was quickly met with contempt from the Forrester family (via Soaps in Depth). Hope's stepfather, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), was the most vocal about his disapproval of Deacon spending more time around the family. However, Deacon's clear attraction and feelings for Hope's mother and Ridge's wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), bothered Ridge the most.

Under the influence of a spiked holiday drink, Deacon and Brooke shared a kiss. After learning of Brooke's betrayal, Ridge reconnected on a deeper level with his ex-wife Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), crossing the line with a singular kiss of their own (via Soap Hub). However, after being duped by his son Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) into believing Brooke called child protective services on him, Ridge fled to Aspen and became intimate with Taylor, pledging to a life with her (via Soaps).

Naturally, Brooke was devastated and confused by Ridge moving on with Taylor. She has yet to receive a real explanation for his actions, but she knows her relationship is over. With Brooke and Ridge's marriage destroyed, the door appears open for Deacon, and this week's episodes prove just that. He's ready to make the proposal of a lifetime, and viewers are torn on how to feel about this bombshell.