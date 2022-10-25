Copy Addison Rae's Casual-Chic Pilates Fit On A Budget

Addison Rae is the definition of mega influencer. With nearly 90 million followers on TikTok and counting, the 22-year-old star earns tens of thousands of dollars for each sponsored post, earning her the app's No. 4 highest-paid creator, per Hopper. Rae got her start on the app in 2019, Insider reported. Like many creators of her era — way, way back before the Pandemic — she posted dances and lip-syncs.

By late 2019, Rae joined what was known as the "Hype House," a group of young creators and collaborators including Charli D'Amelio, Thomas Petrou, and Chase Hudson. By 2020, she achieved mainstream status, signing with a talent agency, appearing on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and even landing a multimillion-dollar contract with Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rae even has her own beauty and skincare line, ITEM Beauty, officially joining the ranks of celebrities with cosmetic brands.

The influencer is also somewhat of a fashion influencer, having just attended her first fashion week (via Vogue). One of her stand-out looks, a casual-chic bodysuit fit with a pop of color, is perfect for the pilates studio or a quick coffee break. Hoping to emulate Addison Rae's style without a multimillion-dollar salary? Here's how to copy the TikToker's pilates outfit on a budget.