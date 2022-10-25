General Hospital's Finola Hughes Recalls Childhood Memory To Speak Out Against Anti-Semitism
Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is known for her spy skills and detective work on "General Hospital." According to Soap Central, in and around all the action and adventure in Anna's life, she's had two children. She had Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullogh) with former husband Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), whose existence she kept from Robert for the first few years of Robin's life. When Anna crossed over to the show "All My Children," she had a baby named Leora with her lover David Hayward (Vincent Irizarry), but Leora died from a heart condition. She even tried to be a mother to the villainous Peter August (Wes Ramsey), even when it turned out that she was not actually his biological mother.
In real life, Hughes not only is a talented dancer, writer, and director, she's also happily married with three children (via TV Overmind). In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, she explained that her mother gave her parenting advice saying, "'I'm not raising a boy or a girl, I'm raising people.' I've tried to do that. What's different is not so much what you put into them, it's actually how they interpret it and what comes back from them." Regarding her children as they've been growing up she stated, "Every age brings its own gifts."
Now, Hughes is sharing a teachable moment with fans that her mother taught her when she was a youth.
Finola Hughes shares a positive message with fans
"General Hospital" actress Finola Hughes shared an image of a star of David charm on Instagram, along with a fond memory of her mother's teaching. "When I was a little girl my mom told me 'Jewish people will always be your friends'. She was right. One day she took me to a jewelry store and bought me a star of David & a crucifix," she wrote, expounding, "I wore them around my neck on a chain. I grew up in a Catholic family, but my mother was more 'of the world, of the people' as she liked to say. This is the star of David she bought me all those years ago. Let's tell stories like that..."
The fans appreciated Hughes' sentiment with one replying, "Your mother sounds like a wonderful woman. I only wish more people in the world were as open minded and loving as her." Another viewer talked about how Jewish history was presented and honored in their school, and ended their statement with, "Anti-semitism is on the rise around the world. We need to keep telling the stories...and yours is a beautiful one." Several fans related, having similar experiences with one replying, "I was raised Catholic and I got one [star of David] from my grandmother as well."
Hughes has been an advocate of good parenting as she discussed on the Redefining Parenting podcast, and it's obvious her mother laid the groundwork for that mentality.