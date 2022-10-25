Singer CeCe Winans Makes History At The 2022 Dove Awards

There's no denying that CeCe Winans is a legend in the gospel music world. One of 10 children, Winans was born and raised in Detroit, with parents who only allowed gospel music to be played in the home. Although she grew up in a city where Motown was king, Winans wasn't upset about her parents' rule. "People think of gospel as one way, but we found all the different styles of gospel and Christian music and don't really feel like we missed anything," she told NPR. "Andraé Crouch, I mean, he was definitely on the same level as any Motown artist."

Winans parlayed her love of gospel into her own thriving career that has earned her a net worth of $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She first found success singing with her older brother, BeBe. The two released their first album through The PTL Club — then led by Jimmy and Tammy Faye Baker — before signing with Capitol Records in 1987. The duo went on to make five more albums before Winans went solo in 1995, releasing "Alone in His Presence," which sold more than one million copies, per All Music. The album also won Grammy and Dove awards, and through the years Winans would become "the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time," according to her website.

Currently, Winans has 15 Grammys and 25 Doves, with her latest win making Dove Award history.