What Parents Need To Know About Getting The Bivalent COVID Booster For Their Young Children

Nowadays, it can be hard to imagine a time when COVID wasn't a household term, but such a time did exist. COVID was first discovered in the U.S. in January 2020, and the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic two months later, per the CDC. We've learned a lot about the virus in the months and years since, and one of the accomplishments was the creation of vaccines to help protect against COVID – Dolly Parton even helped out with funding the vaccine.

By late October 2021, COVID vaccines were approved by the CDC for children ages 5 to 11, and by June 2022, they were approved for children ages 6 months to 4 years old, per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This meant pretty much the entire country, barring any contraindications, was eligible to be vaccinated. The latest development is that there's a booster that's been approved for kids. On October 12, the CDC confirmed that the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster could be used for kids. This ties to the FDA's recommendation, which is dependent upon vaccine type. They've authorized the Moderna vaccine bivalent booster for kids 6 and older, and the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster for kids 5 and older.

It's important to remember to watch out for misinformation about the COVID vaccine and your kids; before making an appointment, here's what you need to know.