The Deals You Won't Want To Miss During Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Sale

A few times a year, Amazon has massive sales on its website, bringing Black Friday sales early. This time, it's having a Holiday Beauty Haul on hair, makeup, and skincare products and it's every beauty lovers' dream. The "steep" sale is going on from now until November 6, via Forbes. The items you want may sell out faster than that, so grab these stocking stuffers while you have the chance.

The famed Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit is currently on sale for $25. Olaplex blew up the beauty scene this year for its ability to strengthen and repair all kinds of damaged hair. The kit comes with five deluxe sample products, including a priming hair treatment and repairing hair perfector.

For soft, voluminous hair, get the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush. The dryer, which was originally $69.99, has come down to $48. The air drying brush has rave reviews, creating the perfect blowout without any difficulty, via Blowout Studio. The brush is easy to use, and, while in stock, incredibly affordable.