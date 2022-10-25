The Deals You Won't Want To Miss During Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Sale
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A few times a year, Amazon has massive sales on its website, bringing Black Friday sales early. This time, it's having a Holiday Beauty Haul on hair, makeup, and skincare products and it's every beauty lovers' dream. The "steep" sale is going on from now until November 6, via Forbes. The items you want may sell out faster than that, so grab these stocking stuffers while you have the chance.
The famed Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit is currently on sale for $25. Olaplex blew up the beauty scene this year for its ability to strengthen and repair all kinds of damaged hair. The kit comes with five deluxe sample products, including a priming hair treatment and repairing hair perfector.
For soft, voluminous hair, get the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush. The dryer, which was originally $69.99, has come down to $48. The air drying brush has rave reviews, creating the perfect blowout without any difficulty, via Blowout Studio. The brush is easy to use, and, while in stock, incredibly affordable.
Save big on makeup and skincare
Don't be ashy this fall and winter when cold weather approaches. Snag this Aquaphor Healing Ointment Variety Pack for only $15 during the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul. This purchase comes with the cult classic product in both jar and tube form. The healing ointment is a multi-use product and can be used for anything from chapped lips to slugging at night.
Experiment with your eyes this holiday season with the NYX Ultimate Queen Shadow Palette. The palette, which won a Best of Beauty 2022 award from Allure, comes with 16 shades that work on a range of skin tones. At $11.99, you can use these highly pigmented eyeshadows to create bold eye looks.
Fight off dry skin in the shower with the Dove Body Love Body Cleanser for Dry Skin. The wash contains moringa seed oil and hyaluronic acid, which helps to maintain your skin's hydration. The body wash also won the Allure Best of Beauty 2022 award, gently cleansing and moisturizing the skin with natural products in a recycled bottle.
If you're a lover of beauty products, you better hurry! Deals like these are bound to sell out.