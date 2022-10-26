Warm Up Your Locks This Fall With The Butterscotch Blond Trend

Before you book an appointment to become a brunette or redhead for the fall season, you should consider going butterscotch blond instead. Since this hair color is warmer than traditional shades of blond, it's more fitting for cooler weather. Plus, because butterscotch blond hair has a richer appearance than bright or light blond, this warmer hue will look more natural on brunettes or redheads. The color also looks excellent on anyone, whether you have wavy, curly, or straight locks.

You should consider going to your local hair salon if you want to flaunt this trendy hair color, but if you want to test out how it would look on you, or you like the look but don't want to commit, you could try out a butterscotch blond wig. For example, the Epic Cosplay Nyx Butterscotch Blonde Long Straight Wig is available for around $40 at Hot Topic.

Moreover, there are other spins on butterscotch hair colors besides blond. According to You Probably Need a Haircut, another option is butterscotch brond, a slightly darker choice that still has the butterscotch effect but is right on the border of blond and brown. Additionally, there's a brown butterscotch choice for anyone who wants to rock a brunette spin on the trend, and redder options include butterscotch copper and auburn butterscotch.