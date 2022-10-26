The Crush-Worthy Mean Girls Actor Who Stars In A 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie

The holidays simply aren't complete without Hallmark movies. Getting cozy in the living room with fuzzy socks on and a mug of cocoa in your hands to watch Hallmark's lighthearted and wholesome romance flicks is a crucial part of the holiday season for some.

Those are just some of the reasons people love to watch Hallmark movies, though. Hallmark Christmas movies could even be beneficial for your mental health. These films always manage to pull at our heartstrings and keep us warm as the weather gets colder, and they're even more enjoyable when familiar faces grace the screen.

With the holidays fast approaching, some of the best Hallmark movies to watch this Christmas will include actors you know and love. That's the case for a "Mean Girls" alum who has had a successful stint in Hallmark holiday movies recently. While it can be fun to be surprised by the stars who pop up in these holiday heart-warmers, you'll want to know which film to watch out for to see the heartthrob from "Mean Girls" again in a new role this December.