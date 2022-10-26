Jill Biden And Mary J. Blige Team Up For An Important Cause

The White House is no stranger to celebrity visits: from Olivia Rodrigo's press conference on COVID-19 vaccines to the Mental Health Youth Action Forum featuring Selena Gomez, celebrities have taken to the White House to promote the causes that are important to them, hoping that their star status will encourage positive change (via USA Today). In less than two years in office, the Biden Administration has already worked with many celebrities who have personal connections and experiences with the administration's initiatives to amplify the importance of these causes.

One of the Biden Administration's latest efforts is the "cancer moonshot" initiative, aimed at funding cancer research with the hopes of finding a cure. According to a press release back in February, the White House aims to "reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years." In addition to these efforts, they seek to raise awareness for cancer prevention and enlisted the help of the queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, to use her voice to promote the importance of this cause. Blige connected deeply with the cause of cancer prevention, making her the perfect spokesperson to inspire others and make a difference.