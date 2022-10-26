General Hospital's Laura Wright On Whether A Newly-Enlightened Carly Will Spill The Truth About Willow

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has dealt with a lot the last few years. When it turned out that her husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), was not dead — as was presumed — but had been alive with amnesia in a town called Nixon Falls, and that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) knew all about it but said nothing, Carly was furious. Sonny and Nina had fallen in love during that time, and when he returned to Port Charles, their marriage ended. Nina was angry that Carly knew the late Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was actually Nina's daughter, and kept it from her so in turn she kept the fact that Sonny was alive a secret (per Celebrating the Soaps).

Now, Carly has another secret of her own — she learned that her daughter-in-law, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen), is actually Nelle's twin, but was separated at birth. According to Soap Hub, she's chosen not to reveal this information to the point where she lied to her new, good friend Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), telling him that Nina is not Willow's mother. Recently, Carly ended up in her childhood home of Jacksonville, Florida, and reconciled issues from her youth that have changed her perspective on things. Drew went to Florida and stayed by her side during everything she went through (via Soap Opera Spy).

Laura Wright recently opened up about her thoughts on what a changed Carly might do next regarding Willow and Nina's relationship.