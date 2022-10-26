General Hospital's Laura Wright On Whether A Newly-Enlightened Carly Will Spill The Truth About Willow
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has dealt with a lot the last few years. When it turned out that her husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), was not dead — as was presumed — but had been alive with amnesia in a town called Nixon Falls, and that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) knew all about it but said nothing, Carly was furious. Sonny and Nina had fallen in love during that time, and when he returned to Port Charles, their marriage ended. Nina was angry that Carly knew the late Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was actually Nina's daughter, and kept it from her so in turn she kept the fact that Sonny was alive a secret (per Celebrating the Soaps).
Now, Carly has another secret of her own — she learned that her daughter-in-law, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen), is actually Nelle's twin, but was separated at birth. According to Soap Hub, she's chosen not to reveal this information to the point where she lied to her new, good friend Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), telling him that Nina is not Willow's mother. Recently, Carly ended up in her childhood home of Jacksonville, Florida, and reconciled issues from her youth that have changed her perspective on things. Drew went to Florida and stayed by her side during everything she went through (via Soap Opera Spy).
Laura Wright recently opened up about her thoughts on what a changed Carly might do next regarding Willow and Nina's relationship.
Laura Wright is honest about Carly's point of view
Soap Opera Digest interviewed "General Hospital" actress Laura Wright about Carly Corinthos' Florida storyline and how it changed the character. "It's very much growth for Carly," she said. "When she goes home, you'll see a new side to her. We'll see for how long! She still is who she is. She's still a scrapper, she still won't take stuff from anyone..." Wright explained it was necessary for Carly to reconcile her past, realize mistakes were made when she was just a kid, and let go of any guilt. She added, "..it was a great way to really connect Drew [Cain, Cameron Mathison] and Carly and solidify their relationship."
When asked if this new Carly would reveal Willow's maternity secret, Wright said, "No! Here's the thing: Willow looked Carly right in the face and said, 'I don't want to know because it may turn out to be someone like Nina.' Say no more, you know what I mean?" Wright concluded with, "If it's necessary, in Willow's world, I'm sure Carly will then have to figure out what she's going to do. But for now, Carly's kind of let that one go."
TV Insider asked Cameron Mathison about Drew and Carly's future, considering she lied to him. "I hope it doesn't become a huge deal," he said, adding, "I'm not sure how it's going to play out."