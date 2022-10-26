Why General Hospital's Marcus Coloma Thought Nikolas Was Going To Be Killed

As Soap Central recounts, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) has made his share of bad, often detrimental decisions on "General Hospital." His mother, now mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis), always believed in his good side, but dark impulses often guide his decisions. Assault, bribery, kidnapping, tampering with an election, and plotting to assassinate Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Buddig) are just a few of the awful things he's been involved in. More recently, when he thought his marriage to Ava Jerome (Maura West) was over, he slept with Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) — his son's girlfriend. When Ava found out about the affair, she and Esme fought, the result of which sent Esme over the parapet of their castle, Wyndemere.

Playing a character that constantly pushes the boundaries of right and wrong can take a toll on an actor. Soap Hub reported on a "GH" fantasy event where Coloma and Nicholas Chavez — who plays his on-screen son, Spencer Cassadine — discussed the difficulty of having to play scenes where they are at odds with each other. The scenes were so demanding that they would sometimes go to separate rooms because being such good friends in real life can detract from playing out an antagonistic relationship on-screen.

Coloma recently opened up about his initial fears that Nikolas' misdeeds were intended to get the character killed off the show.