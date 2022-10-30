Tights Are In For Fall, But Not In The Way You'd Expect

Tights are convenient, chic, and stylish, making them a wardrobe staple for even marginally cold weather, so it's no surprise some people wear tights every day of the week regardless of how cold it is. There is also a wide variety of ways to style tights, whether you're wearing them under skirts, dresses, or even with ripped jeans for a grungier look.

When you think of this light garment, the first image that probably comes to mind is a subtle beige, black, or gray pair for a classic, ladylike appearance. But, believe it or not, the tights trend for this fall is the complete opposite. As the weather gradually gets colder, fashionistas are saying goodbye to traditional pairs of tights and trading them for something bolder.

"It seems like a natural progression that we are seeing more of an evolution with tights themselves," Brigette Crisp, a fashion creator, and creative director, told Byrdie. Here's how you can update your tights game as the weather gets colder, and the nights grow darker.