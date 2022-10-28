Why Your Toddler May Give Up Napping Sooner Than You Expect

Toddlerhood is filled with lots of ups and downs. You start to learn who your child really is, which is beautiful and exhausting all at once. As toddlers begin to flex their independence, you may notice a lot of changes to their routine. Foods they once loved will no longer be touched, their go-with-the-flow nature may disappear, and naptime may also become a thing of the past. According to Baby Sleep Made Simple, resisting nap time starts around two years old and is often seen as another way for toddlers to test their control.

But according to U.S. News & World Report, there is actually scientific evidence as to why your toddler may stop napping early. Rebecca Spencer and Tracey Riggins, professors of psychological and brain sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, have researched why toddlers stop napping, and discovered that it's often due to the hippocampus. In short, the hippocampus is the part of the brain used for learning and remembering, and it's working high-speed when we are young. Little ones often need to sleep to retain information, which is done during naptime. As children get older, their hippocampus grows, and they no longer need that sleep to keep information in their brains. Children whose brains develop quicker may have no need for that nap, causing them to stop daytime sleep altogether.

So if you're wondering why your 3-year-old stopped napping while your friend's 5-year-old is still snoozing for three hours a day, just blame science.