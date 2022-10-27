The Young And The Restless Fans Weigh In On How They Feel About The New Tucker McCall

"The Young and the Restless" is giving viewers one surprise after another with this year's 50th anniversary of the beloved soap opera. As part of the celebration, "Y&R" is giving fans multiple blasts from the past in the form of unexpected character returns, such as bringing Diane Jenkins back from the dead. Recently, Trevor St. John made his debut on the show in a mystery role that wasn't revealed until his arrival at Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman's (Allison Lanier) vow renewal. The character arrived at the ceremony via helicopter and was instantly recognized as Tucker McCall (via Soaps).

The characters on the canvas immediately became suspicious of Tucker's intentions in Genoa City, and nobody welcomed him. Fans learned Tucker had a connection to Diane during her phase of being "dead" for a decade. In addition to Tucker's misdeeds with Diane, he is also working behind the scenes in some sort of power play against his son Devon Hamilton's (Bryton James) company (via Soap Central).

It's unknown what Tucker's full intentions are with everyone in Genoa City, but his affinity for Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) is playing a significant role in his motives. However, there's one major difference between the Tucker from years ago and the one being presented to viewers today; the actor behind the character. St. John took over a role that fans had a preconceived notion of, so naturally they're being vocal about the new Tucker.