The Young And The Restless Fans Weigh In On How They Feel About The New Tucker McCall
"The Young and the Restless" is giving viewers one surprise after another with this year's 50th anniversary of the beloved soap opera. As part of the celebration, "Y&R" is giving fans multiple blasts from the past in the form of unexpected character returns, such as bringing Diane Jenkins back from the dead. Recently, Trevor St. John made his debut on the show in a mystery role that wasn't revealed until his arrival at Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman's (Allison Lanier) vow renewal. The character arrived at the ceremony via helicopter and was instantly recognized as Tucker McCall (via Soaps).
The characters on the canvas immediately became suspicious of Tucker's intentions in Genoa City, and nobody welcomed him. Fans learned Tucker had a connection to Diane during her phase of being "dead" for a decade. In addition to Tucker's misdeeds with Diane, he is also working behind the scenes in some sort of power play against his son Devon Hamilton's (Bryton James) company (via Soap Central).
It's unknown what Tucker's full intentions are with everyone in Genoa City, but his affinity for Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) is playing a significant role in his motives. However, there's one major difference between the Tucker from years ago and the one being presented to viewers today; the actor behind the character. St. John took over a role that fans had a preconceived notion of, so naturally they're being vocal about the new Tucker.
Fans appear to love Trevor St. John's take on Tucker McCall
The official Twitter account for "The Young and the Restless" recently posted a clip from one of this week's episodes, featuring Trevor St. John's Tucker McCall and Eileen Davidson's Ashley Abbott. The clip had many people on social media reacting to the actor's version of Tucker. It's a significant change from the previous iteration of Tucker, so fans are having to adjust to the change. So far, viewer reaction to Tucker's recast is overwhelmingly positive, which is a good sign for the longevity of the character.
One viewer expressed their enjoyment of St. John's addition as Tucker, tweeting, "Although he is literally 20 years younger than the Tucker McCall most people know. He is 51 and the last Tucker McCall (Stephen Nichols) is 71. LOL! But yes, he is indeed intriguing. I know Ashley has an agenda but if she ends up falling for him I can certainly see how." Another fan also praised St. John's work, saying, "I like this actor, his style is refreshing! We shall see what kind of a person Tucker is as time goes on."
Some viewers remember St. John from his work on "One Life To Live" with one fan calling back to that time, writing, "Well, @trevorstjohn is certainly taking his role as Tucker McCall next level. (Just as he did, as Todd Manning) on #OLTL It's always great to see, @eileen_davidson on #YR."