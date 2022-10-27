Move Over Barbiecore Pink, This Color Is Taking Over The Limelight

Barbiecore, and its iconic hot pink color, has been all the rage in 2022. In part inspired by Greta Gerwig's upcoming "Barbie" movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and popularized by trend-setting TikTok, Barbiecore is an aesthetic featuring all things girly, pink, and classically Barbie (per Fanbytes).

Beyond TikTok's For You page, Barbiecore hot pink has also been popular in high fashion, with Valentino's Paris Fashion Week show featuring monochrome hot pink looks back in March (per USA Today). Many celebs, such as Anne Hathaway, Erykah Badu, and Madelaine Petsch, similarly wore daring pink outfits to the show (per Page Six and Mermade Hair).

Since then, an abundance of stars have stepped out in Valentino's barbie-pink looks (per People), and other fashion brands like Prada and Versace have incorporated the color into their lines. With this in mind, it seems like Barbiecore pink has cemented its place in 2022 pop culture, but another color seems to be edging into the spotlight.