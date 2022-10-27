Here's What Makes M.A.C. Cosmetics' Latest Collab Doubly Special

With the approaching premiere of the highly anticipated sequel "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever," fans and brands alike are ready to pay tribute to the game-changing franchise and its late star Chadwick Boseman. In September, Marvel announced a collaboration with Target that would see toys, home goods, and other "Black Panther" merchandise hitting the shelves ahead of the sequel's release. And M.A.C. Cosmetics wasn't far behind, announcing their "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" collection, which drops November 1.

The sequel's trailers — which dropped in July and October, respectively — showcased some of the film's beautiful makeup design, as well as the franchise's award-winning costuming. Ruth E. Carter was the first Black woman to win the Oscar for best costume design for her work on "Black Panther," per Essence, and in 2018 she told Forbes about her inspiration for the film's color palettes and costuming. "So many African tribes were an inspiration to me," she shared. "The Masai, the Suri tribe, the Northern African Tuareg. The oxidized red clay, the vibrant colors of Africa ... you can translate it, seamlessly, to a futuristic model."

Afrofuturism has also played a key role in makeup design for both films, perfected by legendary makeup artist Joel Harlow. He told Bustle about the sequel's looks, "There's cultural significance there in a technologically-advanced version, but all rooted in the traditions of those tribes and cultures."

M.A.C.'s new palette has a special significance on and off screen that's sure to make fans feel like they're in their favorite movie.