Copy Ashley Graham's Artsy Angel Look For Halloween

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 2016, Ashley Graham made history when she became the first curvy model to appear on the cover of "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit edition. "It was an eye-opening experience for me in that 'Oh my God, I can do anything I want,'" Graham told The Cut in 2017. "When you're given [a Sports Illustrated] cover and you take advantage of it, you can conquer the world." Graham, who prefers the term "curvy" to "plus-sized," has done just that — really, there's been no shortage of "conquering" in recent years.

Since 2016, she's launched her very own lingerie collection, bridal line, and even a podcast ("Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham"). As the model and advocate told Vogue in 2017, "I've used my body as a tool to talk about taboo subjects, such as cellulite or being insecure about lower belly fat — and also [how to] talk life into your body and have an affirmation kind of conversation with yourself." She's known for posting unedited pictures, going make-up free, and generally working to revolutionize the modeling industry.

If you're feeling inspired by the supermodel and entrepreneur, you may want to emulate Ashely Graham this Halloween. For that, you'll only need a few items. Fortunately, it's also easy to replicate her look on a budget if you don't earn a supermodel's salary.