Copy Ashley Graham's Artsy Angel Look For Halloween
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In 2016, Ashley Graham made history when she became the first curvy model to appear on the cover of "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit edition. "It was an eye-opening experience for me in that 'Oh my God, I can do anything I want,'" Graham told The Cut in 2017. "When you're given [a Sports Illustrated] cover and you take advantage of it, you can conquer the world." Graham, who prefers the term "curvy" to "plus-sized," has done just that — really, there's been no shortage of "conquering" in recent years.
Since 2016, she's launched her very own lingerie collection, bridal line, and even a podcast ("Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham"). As the model and advocate told Vogue in 2017, "I've used my body as a tool to talk about taboo subjects, such as cellulite or being insecure about lower belly fat — and also [how to] talk life into your body and have an affirmation kind of conversation with yourself." She's known for posting unedited pictures, going make-up free, and generally working to revolutionize the modeling industry.
If you're feeling inspired by the supermodel and entrepreneur, you may want to emulate Ashely Graham this Halloween. For that, you'll only need a few items. Fortunately, it's also easy to replicate her look on a budget if you don't earn a supermodel's salary.
The dress
On her way to Brooklyn Beckham's West Hollywood Halloween party (via Daily Mail), Ashley Graham wore a Miaou dress with a blue, "Memoirs print," giving her angel costume an artsy twist — it's kind of like wearing a museum for Halloween. Though the Miaou dress retails at $245, a similar Charlotte Russe dress is available on sale for just $10. Setting it apart from Graham's look, this Charlotte Russe design comes with long sleeves, sheer fabric, and a high neckline. If you're looking for a price point between the two, Motel offers a printed bandeau mini dress that will compliment your angel wings (and angles) with a body-con fit and Ashely Graham-style graphic print.
The purse
Like any reasonable angel, Ashley Graham carried her essentials in a white handbag. While a spot-on Sunnei shoulder purse retails for $961, you don't have to pay supermodel prices. To accessorize your own angel costume, check out Cocomelody's similar cream handbag selling at $49.90, a fraction of Sunnei's price. Amazon also offers a variety of stylish white totes. For just under $13, you can buy yourself a classy candy bag for Halloween night. Best of all, it has over 1,000 5-star reviews.
The shoes
Complimenting her white purse, top model Ashley Graham wore a pair of strappy, square-toed white sandals. For just $45.90, ASOS offers a similar design. The best part? These sandals have adjustable ankle buckles ensuring your feet stay secure during a night of walking. After all, angels can't be expected to fly from place to place all the time. If you're looking for a sandal with a chunkier platform, Urban Outfitters offers the perfect pair for $59. As noted by Elite Daily, square-toe shoes are one of the many '90s trends making a comeback in the 2020s.
The wings
It's true, you can find pretty much anything on the internet. Amazon offers an extensive collection of angel wings for mortals of all heights and ages. If you're looking to replicate Ashely Graham's feathery white wings, Sunboom makes a pair starting at just $15. This costume also comes in black, perfect for a darker aesthetic. To up the feather count, wear these eye-catching Windsor wings on sale for $10. Keep in mind, however, you might be dropping a trail of feathers all night.
The hair accessories
Last (but not least) Ashley Graham completed her look with butterfly clips, a staple for the '90s-inspired cool girl, per Byrdie. While Graham uses the clips to decorate her space buns, the accessory can also compliment other hairstyles. For instance, Byrdie recommends pairing these colorful clips with braids, a messy updo, or even wearing them in a crown around your head. Buy your own set of butterflies at Target, Urban Outfitters, or Etsy. All come in sets $10 or under. Best of all, you'll be able to repurpose them for other'90s-inspired styles throughout the year.