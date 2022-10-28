Why General Hospital Fans Are Cheering Trina's Disrupted Comic Book Romance

Former "One Life to Live" actor Michael Blake Kruse joined "General Hospital" as Officer Rory Caberera in March of 2022. According to Soaps in Depth, Rory first appeared when Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) was falsely arrested for a crime she didn't commit. He comforted her by offering her a soda, and has continuously popped into her life helping her — especially when she and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) were arrested in a bar fight while attempting to find evidence to prove her innocence. Over time, Rory and Trina started growing closer and recently she agreed to go on an overnight trip with him to a comic book convention (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).

But Trina has some extra baggage she's bringing with her on the trip in the form of Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez). According to Soap Hub, although Spencer sacrificed his freedom in an attempt to provide Trina with an alibi and clear her name, she still felt their relationship was unhealthy and decided to separate herself from him. Spencer went off to serve a month in prison, keeping secret the fact that he'd pretended to believe her guilt while covertly working to prove her innocence. Spencer had written a letter to Trina explaining all of this, but she never read it, and now is going away on a trip with Rory (via Celebrating the Soaps).

Since Trina and Rory recently spent time in a hotel room, fans responded to the events that transpired there.