Why General Hospital Fans Are Cheering Trina's Disrupted Comic Book Romance
Former "One Life to Live" actor Michael Blake Kruse joined "General Hospital" as Officer Rory Caberera in March of 2022. According to Soaps in Depth, Rory first appeared when Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) was falsely arrested for a crime she didn't commit. He comforted her by offering her a soda, and has continuously popped into her life helping her — especially when she and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) were arrested in a bar fight while attempting to find evidence to prove her innocence. Over time, Rory and Trina started growing closer and recently she agreed to go on an overnight trip with him to a comic book convention (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).
But Trina has some extra baggage she's bringing with her on the trip in the form of Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez). According to Soap Hub, although Spencer sacrificed his freedom in an attempt to provide Trina with an alibi and clear her name, she still felt their relationship was unhealthy and decided to separate herself from him. Spencer went off to serve a month in prison, keeping secret the fact that he'd pretended to believe her guilt while covertly working to prove her innocence. Spencer had written a letter to Trina explaining all of this, but she never read it, and now is going away on a trip with Rory (via Celebrating the Soaps).
Since Trina and Rory recently spent time in a hotel room, fans responded to the events that transpired there.
Trina is physically with Rory, but her mind is elsewhere
"General Hospital" posted a picture of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) on Twitter saying, "Trina is ready for her weekend away with Rory. What will their relationship look like at its end?" Considering Trina was not happy that their hotel room only had one bed, and Rory was not happy to have to sleep on a cot, one fan responded with the sarcastic, "They'll sure have a great time together lol."
According to Soap Central, while the couple waited for the cot to arrive, they started to kiss and then Trina fantasized that she was making out with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) instead of Rory. Fans were all over this with one summarizing, "She's obviously in love with Spencer ... Denying it may fool some ... But eventually she won't be able to fool herself..." Another viewer wrote, "Spencer Popped into her head and heart."
Some fans still speculate that Rory may be the hook killer with one replying, "Probably has his hook under the bed," and another stating, "I'm praying she will be safe."
A majority of the fans agreed that they preferred Trina to be with Spencer and that the Trina/Rory storyline was boring, with a viewer encapsulating the thoughts replying, "Time to end this boring monstrosity ... Let #Sprina [Spencer and Trina] rise & stop the foolery, passion awaits so get with it."