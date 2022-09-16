General Hospital Fans Play Detective To Find Who The Hooker Really Is

"General Hospital" has a new mystery attacker who uses a hay hook on their victim — lovingly dubbed the Port Charles 'Hooker.' At the Quartermaine barbecue, Ava Jerome (Maura West) was attacked by someone with a hay hook and left for dead. Although she survived, the police began investigating, questioning everyone at the party with particular scrutiny on folks who couldn't account for their whereabouts when it occurred (via Celebrating The Soaps).

Days later, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) was talking with Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) at Charlie's pub and when they were done he exited through the back door, leaving his sunglasses behind. Josslyn grabbed them running out after him. Across the bar, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) had been watching because he didn't trust Dex. He followed them into the alley as a thunderstorm blanketed the city. The mysterious Hooker stepped out of the shadows stabbing Brando (per Soap Central).

Fortunately, Soaps She Knows claims to have figured out who the Hooker is. For starters, they ruled out Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) as he was in jail during the time of the incident. Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) and Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) wouldn't have done it because they both love Ava. And although some doubts had been made about Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) because of her recent mental state, it would have been excessive, even for her. They presumed dead Esme is the Hooker. With all the speculation going on, fans had no trouble sharing their own theories on social media.