General Hospital Fans Play Detective To Find Who The Hooker Really Is
"General Hospital" has a new mystery attacker who uses a hay hook on their victim — lovingly dubbed the Port Charles 'Hooker.' At the Quartermaine barbecue, Ava Jerome (Maura West) was attacked by someone with a hay hook and left for dead. Although she survived, the police began investigating, questioning everyone at the party with particular scrutiny on folks who couldn't account for their whereabouts when it occurred (via Celebrating The Soaps).
Days later, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) was talking with Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) at Charlie's pub and when they were done he exited through the back door, leaving his sunglasses behind. Josslyn grabbed them running out after him. Across the bar, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) had been watching because he didn't trust Dex. He followed them into the alley as a thunderstorm blanketed the city. The mysterious Hooker stepped out of the shadows stabbing Brando (per Soap Central).
Fortunately, Soaps She Knows claims to have figured out who the Hooker is. For starters, they ruled out Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) as he was in jail during the time of the incident. Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) and Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) wouldn't have done it because they both love Ava. And although some doubts had been made about Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) because of her recent mental state, it would have been excessive, even for her. They presumed dead Esme is the Hooker. With all the speculation going on, fans had no trouble sharing their own theories on social media.
Fan speculation is growing
The mystery of who the Port Charles Hooker on "General Hospital" could be has fans' theories on Twitter going wild. Since the Hooker uses their left hand, several theories pointed at Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) or Esme Prince (Avery Pohl), but per TV Tropes it's rarely the obvious suspects. Other potential Hookers considered by fans were Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer). "Depending on how these Trina/Bory scenes go later this week, Bory might shoot up to the top of my serial hooker suspect list," tweeted one fan.
Another wrote, "Weirdo Rory is the 'hooker' he is doing it due to hero complex. Ava: so Trina would cry on his shoulder and blame Spencer. Brando: was probably [at the] wrong place. He was going to dump the hook but Brando walked out and he panicked." Since it appeared the Hooker was targeting Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), a viewer noted "If Joss was the target Dex is in on it [because] Dex is the only reason Joss went out the back door where the hooker was waiting."
A perceptive tweeter pointed out "Brando grabbed onto the hooker's right arm. I'm curious to see if anyone shows up bruised or sore." Other possible suspects named were Kristina Davis (Lexi Ainsworth) and Linc Brown (Dan Buran).
Lastly, a hilarious post lampooned the name 'Hooker,' referencing the fact that Bobbie Spencer is a former hooker, posting "The killer is Bobbie. Once a hooker always a hooker."