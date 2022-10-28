The Young And The Restless And The Bold And The Beautiful Cross Over Again With A Big Halloween Surprise

There's no villain in daytime television history quite like the infamous Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Sheila's reign of terror has crossed over between two legendary soap operas; "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful." Sheila first began terrorizing the citizens of Genoa City when Brown made her "Y&R" debut in 1990. However, after a two year stint on that show, Sheila traveled across the country and made Los Angeles her home (via Soap Central).

Throughout her tenure on both shows, Sheila hasn't been known to shy away from heinous crimes and treacherous acts. Recently, Sheila faked her death following a massive manhunt after she held her son Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan) hostage for weeks. The hostage crisis came after she learned Finn survived the gunshot wounds she gave him. Once Finn's whereabouts became known, Sheila escaped, and she's been living with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), with authorities believing she's deceased (via Soaps In Depth).

While these are her latest victims, Sheila's first primary target has managed to avoid the latest wrath of her nemesis. The two have had a legendary feud over the last 30 years, but they haven't been face to face in some time, following the Michelle Stafford era of Sheila (via Soaps). However, despite not crossing paths for many years, Sheila and Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) could be on a collision course for disaster if recent spoilers are any indication.