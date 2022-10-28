The Young And The Restless And The Bold And The Beautiful Cross Over Again With A Big Halloween Surprise
There's no villain in daytime television history quite like the infamous Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Sheila's reign of terror has crossed over between two legendary soap operas; "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful." Sheila first began terrorizing the citizens of Genoa City when Brown made her "Y&R" debut in 1990. However, after a two year stint on that show, Sheila traveled across the country and made Los Angeles her home (via Soap Central).
Throughout her tenure on both shows, Sheila hasn't been known to shy away from heinous crimes and treacherous acts. Recently, Sheila faked her death following a massive manhunt after she held her son Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan) hostage for weeks. The hostage crisis came after she learned Finn survived the gunshot wounds she gave him. Once Finn's whereabouts became known, Sheila escaped, and she's been living with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), with authorities believing she's deceased (via Soaps In Depth).
While these are her latest victims, Sheila's first primary target has managed to avoid the latest wrath of her nemesis. The two have had a legendary feud over the last 30 years, but they haven't been face to face in some time, following the Michelle Stafford era of Sheila (via Soaps). However, despite not crossing paths for many years, Sheila and Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) could be on a collision course for disaster if recent spoilers are any indication.
Spoilers tease a possible Sheila and Lauren reunion
Ready for a scary good Halloween episode? 🎃 Tune in to #BoldandBeautiful on Monday 10/31 to see Sheila Carter’s greatest hits! 👏 pic.twitter.com/zVYYAmzx8v— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 27, 2022
The official Twitter account for "The Bold and the Beautiful" posted a spoiler video for their Halloween episode, and the spotlight is on Sheila Carter. The clip revealed that their Halloween edition will feature a montage of some of Sheila's "greatest hits," showcasing her most infamous crimes and treacherous moments. With 30 years of footage to choose from, there's no shortage of her infamous crimes and misdeeds to choose from. However, based on the clip, there will be a large spotlight on her legendary feud with "The Young and the Restless" Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore).
In addition to the "Bold" Sheila-centric Halloween episodes, it looks like Bregman is bringing her character to Los Angeles for a potential reunion with daytime's favorite villain. In an Instagram post, Bregman revealed to her followers that she'll be appearing on Monday's Halloween edition of "The Bold and the Beautiful." The photo depicts Bregman posing with John McCook's Eric Forrester, the source of contention between Lauren and Sheila so many years ago. In the caption Bregman writes, "Well look who I get to visit on Monday! Yes, the great @johnmccook!! Spend Halloween with us over at @boldandbeautifulcbs See you there!"
Sheila's currently in hiding, doing her best to avoid authorities, but there's always a possibility that she and Lauren will face off one final time.