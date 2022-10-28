Everything We Know About The Assault On Nancy Pelosi's Husband

On the morning of Friday, October 28, Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his home in San Francisco, California. Paul shares the house with his wife, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House for the United States House of Representatives.

Nancy Pelosi was elected to Speaker of the House in 2007, the first woman to hold the position, according to her biography on the Speaker website. She is second-in-line to the presidency. With numerous political contributions under her belt, the National Women's Hall of Fame inducted Nancy into its ranks in 2013. Paul is a successful businessman who had worked as an investor and developer in San Francisco, per Washington Post.

Nancy and Paul met while in college, with Nancy attending Trinity College, and Paul at Georgetown; the two married in 1963. Nancy is originally from Baltimore, where her father, Tommy D'Alesandro, and later her brother, Thomas, served as mayor. She and her husband settled in Paul's hometown of San Francisco, per U.S. News. Together, they have five children and nine grandchildren.