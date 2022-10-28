Why Experts Are Warning TikTokers About The Hack For Getting Lifted Lashes Overnight

TikTok can be a highly informative app, alerting beauty lovers of new trends and hacks that will up their makeup and skincare game. Where else but the bite-size video platform can you discover that frothing your foundation with a bit of water will give it a mousse-like texture that applies like a dream?

While the app has been good for spreading creative and inventive TikTok makeup hacks to the masses, it runs the risk of spreading misinformation as well. According to The Guardian, TikTok has already disseminated lies about the upcoming midterm elections. This tendency for false information to go viral is evident in one of the latest beauty hacks.

In a video posted back in August, user @allyrbackus shared a "hack" for getting natural curled lashes. In the video, she places a sleeping mask over her open eyes to force her lashes into a curled state, claiming that this method has replaced the lash lift she typically gets every three months.