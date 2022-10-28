Nancy Pelosi Was Reportedly The Target Of Attack That Injured Her Husband
More news on the assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband has been revealed and police reportedly have a suspect in custody. Bill Scott, the San Francisco police chief, revealed in a statement, according to NBC News, that 42-year-old David DePape was in custody. The suspect "violently assaulted" the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer during a break-in at the Pelosi home around 2:30 a.m. October 28. While DePape is in custody, Chief Scott said the crime is still an ongoing investigation.
News producer Kyle Griffin tweeted, "According to the San Francisco Police Department, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and several other additional felonies." Following the incident, People reported that Mr. Pelosi underwent brain surgery, but according to sources (via CNN), doctors have told the family that Mr. Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery.
After news of the attack, there was an outpouring of sympathy from both Republicans and Democrats. Liz Cheney tweeted, "Reports about the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi are horrific and deeply troubling. My family and I are praying for his recovery." The story gets darker as more information about the violent attack on Paul Pelosi is made public. New information shows that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was reportedly the target of the attack that injured her husband.
Paul Pelosi attacker shouted, 'Where is Nancy?'
The suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi was reportedly looking for Nancy Pelosi. A source told CNN the intruder, David DePape, shouted at Speaker Pelosi's husband, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" NBC News also reported that DePape was looking for the speaker, and a source told the outlet that he had broken the windows of the Pelosi home with a hammer. While trying to tie up Mr. Pelosi, the source also revealed that the suspect said he would wait "until Nancy got home," but the speaker's husband was able to call 911. DePape calling for Speaker Pelosi reminds some of a chilling video captured during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, as rioters taunted, "Where are you, Nancy?"
Authorities have not officially identified DePape as a Donald Trump supporter, but public information posted by the suspect seems to point to a MAGA connection. Journalist Judd Legum tweeted, "Suspect who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer 'posted links on his Facebook page to multiple videos produced by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell falsely alleging that the 2020 election was stolen.'" CNN also reported that DePape posted conspiracy theories online, including the denial that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. The outlet noted one of DePape's social media posts ranted about the "Great Reset," a conspiracy theory that the coronavirus will be used to take power from the people.
Former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh tweeted, "This hammer-wielding assailant is just the latest product of Trump's & the GOP's stolen election lie."