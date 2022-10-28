Nancy Pelosi Was Reportedly The Target Of Attack That Injured Her Husband

More news on the assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband has been revealed and police reportedly have a suspect in custody. Bill Scott, the San Francisco police chief, revealed in a statement, according to NBC News, that 42-year-old David DePape was in custody. The suspect "violently assaulted" the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer during a break-in at the Pelosi home around 2:30 a.m. October 28. While DePape is in custody, Chief Scott said the crime is still an ongoing investigation.

News producer Kyle Griffin tweeted, "According to the San Francisco Police Department, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and several other additional felonies." Following the incident, People reported that Mr. Pelosi underwent brain surgery, but according to sources (via CNN), doctors have told the family that Mr. Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery.

After news of the attack, there was an outpouring of sympathy from both Republicans and Democrats. Liz Cheney tweeted, "Reports about the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi are horrific and deeply troubling. My family and I are praying for his recovery." The story gets darker as more information about the violent attack on Paul Pelosi is made public. New information shows that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was reportedly the target of the attack that injured her husband.