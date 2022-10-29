Why Princess Anne's Son-In-Law Is Preparing To Live In A Jungle

Mike Tindall is the son-in-law of Princess Anne and the husband of her daughter, Zara Tindall (née Phillips). A friend of Prince Harry's, he was a star rugby player until Princess Diana's youngest son introduced Tindall to his cousin Zara in an Australian bar in 2003, per The Sun. While many would be intimidated about mixing with royalty, Tindall joked in 2008, "My mates in Wakefield are forever asking how I fit in among the royal family, but they are really down to earth," according to Express.

Tindall married Phillips in 2011, and the couple has three children: Mia, Lena, and Lucas. Since Princess Anne never gave Zara and her brother Peter royal titles, the Tindalls work and live as commoners. Still, the stunning transformation of Zara Tindall into one of the visible members of the royal family happened after Harry and Meghan stepped away from their royal duties. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained close to Mike and Zara after they moved to California.

Recently, Mike Tindall got an opportunity to star in a popular UK reality contest show, and there were questions about whether or not it would be good for the royal family, per the Daily Mail. While Tindall's reality TV stint might stir up drama in the royal family, it appears the former rugby star went ahead and joined up anyway. Here's why Princess Anne's son-in-law is preparing to live in a jungle.