The State Of U.S. Children's Hospitals During An Overwhelming Respiratory Virus Surge

This year has seen an "unprecedented" surge in the number of children being diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, per CNN. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV is "a common respiratory illness that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms." The colder months typically see a rise in various illnesses, making it difficult to tell which virus your child may have. Luckily, there are ways that parents can tell if their child has RSV, the flu, or COVID-19.

Once a child is diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus, parents need to be on the lookout for potentially dangerous RSV symptoms including a high fever, a cough that gets worse, wheezing, and signs of dehydration, per Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital. If a child has any difficulty breathing or starts to breathe fast, is very drowsy, or has blue lips or fingernails, parents should bring them to the emergency room immediately.

Thankfully, parents have been listening, resulting in an increase in the number of children admitted to hospitals with RSV. Unfortunately, many hospitals, including Connecticut Children's Hospital and Cook Children's in Texas, are struggling to keep up with the number of patients needing treatment. In fact, Connecticut has considered bringing in the National Guard to help care for RSV patients, per CNN.

"I've been doing this a long time. I've been at Connecticut Children's for 25 years, and I've never seen this level of surge specifically for RSV coming into our hospital," the hospital's executive vice president and physician in chief, Dr. Juan Salazar, said.